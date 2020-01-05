Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault after 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of U Street, a popular nightlife strip. They discovered Dy’Mani Priestley, 22, with a stab wound.

Priestley, a Hyattsville resident, died at the hospital, authorities said.

Several hours later, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 1400 block of Third Street Southwest around 5:30 a.m.

They found 26-year-old Xavier Tate of Northeast Washington with multiple gunshot wounds. He also died at a hospital. Police believe he was shot inside the residence.

The third victim died in a shooting on the first block of K Street Northwest, but authorities had not identified him as of Sunday afternoon.

The deaths mark four known homicides in the first five days of the year. Charles Robinson, 60, was found fatally shot in an Anacostia residence early Saturday morning.

Police have not announced any arrests in the cases.

Local law enforcement officials have blamed the rise in killings on easy access to illegal guns turning conflicts among acquaintances deadly.

Anyone with information on the suspected killings can contact police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

