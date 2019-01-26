Three men were found gravely wounded Saturday night in a car in Southeast Washington, according to a law enforcement source.

All three had been shot multiple times and were unconscious and not breathing when found in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place, according to the source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

D.C. police said they were trying to find two people in connection with the attack. They said both were black and male. One was wearing a red hoodie, and the other was wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket and white pants, police said They were last seen in a black or dark blue sedan that was headed toward Alabama Avenue SE.