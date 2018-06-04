Three incidents of unwanted sexual contact were reported Saturday night in the Dupont Circle area of Northwest Washington, two nights after three incidents occurred in Georgetown and Foggy Bottom.

Descriptions in all the incidents had one thing in common: the assailant wore a gray hooded shirt, and police said they would look into the possibility that all five incidents are connected.

In addition, at least five such incidents of unwanted touching had been reported earlier this year in Georgetown and nearby neighborhoods.

On Saturday two victims reported unwanted contact in the 1600 block of 19th Street NW, about 11 p.m., police said.

About a half hour later, police said, a third victim was approached nearby in the 1900 block of R Street NW by an assailant who engaged in unwanted sexual contact.

On Thursday night, two of the three incidents occurred in the 3400 block of R Street NW, and in the 3700 block of Winfield Lane, which is about four blocks away. The third was in the 900 block of 25th Street NW.

No injuries were reported.

In one of the incidents on Thursday, on Winfield Lane, the victim was approached from behind about 10 p.m. by someone who placed his hand under her skirt and grabbed her inner thigh.

In the incident on 25th Street in Foggy Bottom, the assailant also approached from behind and grabbed the victim’s buttocks through her clothing, according to the police account.