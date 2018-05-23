A makeshift memorial of bouquets is left Tuesday near the area where Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio was killed Monday while investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle. (David McFadden/AP)

Three more teenage boys have been charged in the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was killed Monday after she was run over by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a teenager alleged to have been involved in burglaries in the area.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said the three teens are charged as adults and face first-degree murder charges in the death of Officer Amy Caprio. They were identified as Eugene R. Genius IV, 17, Derrick E. Matthews, 16, and Darrell J. Ward, 15, all of Baltimore.

None of the teens have an attorney, according to court records. They are scheduled for a bail review hearing Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Jeep driver — Dawnta A. Harris, 16, also of Baltimore — was charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

The teens set off a large-scale manhunt and shutdown of area schools Monday afternoon as the incident unfolded in the Perry Hall area. According to officials, it began when a neighbor reported a suspicious Jeep on Linwen Way to 911. The caller said three people left the Jeep and had broken into a home, according to court documents.

Police said Caprio arrived at the scene and pursued the Jeep down a cul-de-sac. She got out of her patrol car and with her gun drawn, ordered Harris out of the vehicle. He accelerated toward her, striking her and causing her to be knocked backward about 25 feet. She died soon after of her injuries.

Caprio, 29, had been on the force nearly four years and was described as smart, energetic and athletic.

On Tuesday, a Baltimore County judge ordered Harris held without bond in the adult jail and said the teen was a “one-man crime wave.”

During a police interview after his arrest, Harris said Genius was one of three people who got out of the Jeep Wrangler to do a burglary while he waited in the vehicle. Genius later told police at headquarters that he “objected to being charged with murder, saying that he was in the house when the murder occurred,” according to charging documents.

Authorities said Matthews and Ward admitted after their arrests in interviews with police that they were involved in a burglary in the area.

The same group of teens is also possibly involved in another burglary in which a gun was stolen, police said. The weapon has not been found.

