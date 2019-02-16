Three people on foot at the site of a two-car crash in Frederick County, Md. were hit by a third car and seriously injured, according to the Maryland state police.

It was not immediately clear what the pedestrians were doing on foot on the roadway. A state police officer said one account indicated that they may have been passersby who stopped at the scene to help.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. in the Walkersville area of the county, about 10 miles northeast of the city of Frederick. It was at Route 194 and Crum Road, the police said.

A trooper was sent to the scene of the two-car crash, the state police said, and saw its aftermath. According to the state police, the trooper saw the third car hit one of the vehicles that had been in the crash. The vehicle that was hit by the third car then hit the pedestrians, according to a statement from the police.

Two state police helicopters flew two of the pedestrians to the Maryland shock trauma center in Baltimore, the state police said. A third went by car, the police said.

