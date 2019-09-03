Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted in McLean on Tuesday afternoon, police and fire officials said.

First responders were called to the 8200 block of Greensboro Drive in McLean around 3:30 p.m. following an emergency call, a police spokesman said. The spokesman did not immediately have details about what caused the electrocutions, but said at least one of the victims was an adult male.

A Fairfax County police helicopter transported one of the victims to a burn center, while the other two were transported to the hospital by ground units. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police asked people to stay clear of the area.

