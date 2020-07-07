The identities of the victims were not immediately available.
Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said it appears gunfire was directed at a vehicle, which came to a stop when it struck a fire hydrant. He said a male driver and a female passenger were found dead inside the vehicle; another man was found nearby on the street.
The shooting came amid a wave of deadly violence in the District that includes the July 4 shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, who was shot at the end of a stop-the-violence cookout in Anacostia.
Ninety-three people have been killed in the District this year, about a 17 percent increase over this time last year, which set a decade high.
Additional details of Tuesday’s fatal shooting are expected to be made public later Tuesday.