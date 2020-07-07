Two men and a woman were fatally shot early Tuesday in the Marshall Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to police, bringing to 11 the number of people killed in the District in the first week of July.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Bass Place SE, though the victims were found a half block away on C Street, about two blocks off Benning Road.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said it appears gunfire was directed at a vehicle, which came to a stop when it struck a fire hydrant. He said a male driver and a female passenger were found dead inside the vehicle; another man was found nearby on the street.

The shooting came amid a wave of deadly violence in the District that includes the July 4 shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, who was shot at the end of a stop-the-violence cookout in Anacostia.

Ninety-three people have been killed in the District this year, about a 17 percent increase over this time last year, which set a decade high.

Additional details of Tuesday’s fatal shooting are expected to be made public later Tuesday.