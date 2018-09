Fairfax County police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a Herndon home Wednesday evening, officials said.

Few details were immediately released, but Fairfax County police tweeted out that three people — two juveniles and a woman — were found dead in the 1000 block of Safa Street. Police officials also tweeted that the incident appeared to be domestic related.

“We do not believe there is a threat to public safety,” the tweets said on the county police Twitter account.