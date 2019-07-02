Two fires broke out over the last few days in Northern Virginia, leaving three people including a firefighter, injured, officials said.

One fire happened Tuesday at a detached garage and apartment in the 2300 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington. One man who was inside the home was taken in serious condition to a burn center at an area hospital, according to Arlington County Fire officials.

On Saturday, one person was hurt after a fire broke out at a home in the Mantua area of Fairfax.

Officials said the fire damaged a sunroom of a two-story home in the 3600 block of Glenbrook Road near Little River Turnpike. One person at the home suffered a burn injury and was taken to an area hospital, and a firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well, according to Fairfax County Fire officials.

The fire was accidental in nature, officials said, and started on the deck of the home when a person tried to light a propane grill. The fire then spread to rooms near the deck.

The damage was estimated to be about $243,000, officials said.

