Three people were rescued early Tuesday from a house fire in Woodbridge, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at a townhouse in the 1700 block of Tiger Lily Circle. Firefighters found three people trapped inside and the back deck of the house on fire. The people were rescued and did not require medical treatment, according to the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

