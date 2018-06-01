More violence plagued the District overnight as three people, including a juvenile, were shot, officials said.

The latest shooting happened just after midnight in the 1600 block of F Street NE. D.C. police said they received a call for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two males, one a juvenile, who were suffering from gunshot wounds to the “lower extremities,” police said.

They were taken to hospitals. A third male, police said, walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. They said he was wounded in the same incident.

All of the victims were“conscious and breathing,” police said.

Officials said they don’t yet have a motive or suspect.

This comes as the District has seen a rash of violence in the past few weeks. So far this year, there have been 116 homicides in the D.C. region, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 63 were in the District, including the deaths of two teenagers.

