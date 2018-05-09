A 17-year-old was fatally shot and two other people were wounded Wednesday afternoon when at least one gunman opened fire on a Southeast Washington street, according to D.C. police.

Authorities had earlier described the victim as adults, but later said one of the people shot was a male teenager.

A police spokeswoman said the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims, both men, were taken to hospitals for treatment; their conditions were not immediately known.

The shootings occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE, just north of Fort Dupont Park and near a sprawling apartment complex. Police said at least one victim was found two blocks away at Minnesota Avenue and Croffut Place.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting was the District’s fourth homicide since Monday night, and the 54th this year. That is an increase of nearly 40 percent since this time in 2017, when 38 people had been killed. This year’s victims include five teens between the ages of 14 and 17.