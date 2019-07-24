Three people charged in a prison bribery scheme pleaded guilty in federal court this week in a case prosecutors say involved correction officers accepting kickbacks to sneak contraband to Maryland prison inmates.

The guilty pleas, according to prosecutors, come from an employee at the prison, Patricia McDaniel, 26, and two woman who collected inmate payments for contraband — India Parker, 33, and Tyirisha Johnson, 23.

McDaniel, a dietary corrections office, admitted to sneaking phones, tobacco, drugs and other banned material supplied by Johnson and Parker into the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

McDaniel smuggled contraband into the prison on weekends and delivered them “to an inmate with whom she had a personal relationship” or other inmates, prosecutors said.

McDaniel and Johnson pleaded guilty to a single count of racketeering and Parker pleaded to drug distribution conspiracy, prosecutors said.

The women, all from Baltimore, are three of 20 people who were indicted in the corruption ring at the medium-security prison in Anne Arundel County. The other cases are pending.

