Stawinski said the incident would be thoroughly investigated and findings would be referred to the State’s Attorney’s Office.
The matter comes to light at a time of heightened sensitivity to questions of use of force by police officers. Most recently, the nation has been roiled by demonstrations prompted by the recent death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.
In the Prince George’s matter, police said Tuesday night that the chief acted after he and his command staff became aware around noon of a cellphone recording of an incident in which two officers detained a suspect at a gas station in Langley Park.
While trying to handcuff the suspect, police said one officer kicked him twice.
A preliminary investigation showed that the officer who used force saw an assault and tried to detain the suspects involved, police said.
In the incident, a foot chase ended at the gas station, where the officer handcuffed one suspect, police said. The video then showed the officer taking the second suspect to the ground, authorities said.
According to police, a backup officer arrived and helped the first officer. During the attempt to handcuff the suspect the first officer kicked him, police said.
Both suspects were eventually released after the assault victim could not be found, police said.
In the police statement, Stawinski said he was sharing the video in the interests of transparency. He said four officers had been prosecuted for assault during his tenure.