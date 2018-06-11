D.C. Police said they are looking for several people who are believed to be involved in three robberies at gunpoint and the theft of a car over the weekend.

The crime spree started when the suspects stole a gray Honda Accord on Saturday from Prince George’s County, according to police.

The rash of robberies started Sunday around 10:35 p.m. when the suspects allegedly drove up to a man who was walking near 17th and Bay streets SE. The victim later told police that he heard a clicking sound like a gun, and one of the suspects got out of the car.

One of the robbers then said to the victim, “Give me everything you have,” while another reached into the man’s pockets and stole his cellphone, according to police.

About five minutes later, police said, another robbery happened about three miles away.

In that incident, a man said he was walking in an alley near the 200 block of 49th Street SE when four men came up and tackled him. The men each had a gun and allegedly kicked and punched the victim and stole his wallet, phone and bag before they fled, according to police. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not want medical treatment, police said.

As police were on the scene of those two incidents, they said a stolen Honda Accord crashed into a Mercedes and then a fence before the suspects fled at 14th Street and Independence Avenue SE. Police said they later found some of the victims’ stolen items in the crashed Honda Accord.

Then, just after midnight, police said, two people were walking in the 500 block of I Street SW when at least four suspects tried to rob them. One of the suspects pulled a gun and stole one of the victims’ wallets before they fled in a gray Hyundai Sonata with D.C. tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.