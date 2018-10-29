It is said that Washington, D.C. is a city where there are many guns. Guns can lead to gunfire, and within a few hours over the weekend police showed up at three places where gunshots were reported.

None of the incidents resulted in a homicide, and each had a different outcome. In one , police found nothing at all. In another police found a gun, but apparently no owner or victim. After a third incident, police located two gunshot victims, but it was not clear where they were shot. In a third incident, police said they found a gun, but no owner or victim.

Of the three incidents that occurred within a few hours Saturday night and Sunday morning, the first was about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, when the police were sent to the 6700 block of 14th Street NW to see about what they said were “the sounds of gunshots.”

Police said they questioned someone, but ultimately left without finding any evidence of gunfire.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. went to the 2200 block of 12th Place NW, again to look into “the sounds of gunshots.” Police said they found evidence, but no gunshot victims.

Almost three hours later, police said two men showed up at hospitals. They said they had been shot near 12th and U Streets NW. Police said they knew of no gunfire on U Street. But, they said they were investigating whether the men might have been hit by the gunfire reported on 12th Place.

In the third incident in which shots may have been discharged in the darkness, police said “the sounds of gunshots were detected” near Sixth Street and Otis Place NW.

Police who arrived there said they found a black handgun. It contained an extended magazine, police said.Two spent shell casings were also found.

But there was no immediate report of anyone being wounded or arrested.