Three people had to be rescued by a Maryland State Police helicopter crew after their boats started taking on water along the coast of Anne Arundel County on Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

Police said no one was injured incident around 9:30 p.m. in Shady Side, near the southern tip of the county.

When rescue workers arrived on the scene in a boat, they found the boaters — in two vessels — in a marshy area near the shore, but because the water was so shallow, they could not get close enough to help them, authorities said.

So rescue workers called in a helicopter, and the boaters were hoisted into a basket and up into the helicopter, police said. The boaters were flown to a local elementary school, where they were met by emergency medical workers who evaluated them.

Police did not say what caused the boats to take on water.

