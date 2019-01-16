Three rescuers in Virginia were injured after the firetruck they were riding in overturned and struck a power pole, authorities said, possibly due to icy road conditions.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday along Zulla Road in Fauquier County, about five miles south of Middleburg. A firetruck from Loudoun County’s fire department was returning from an emergency medical call. Middleburg’s Engine 603 went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof and hit a power pole. Some homes in the area were without power for some time.
Three rescuers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
On Wednesday, two were released from the hospital, and one was being held for observation, officials said.
The incident is under investigation.
Icy road conditions have been reported in the D.C. region late at night and in the early morning hours after a weekend snowstorm dumped up to 12 inches in some parts. Traffic officials have said drivers should use extra caution.