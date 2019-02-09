A six year-old was shot in the hand in the District on Friday evening — one of three victims in three separate shootings in the city between Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to police.

The boy was on the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE at 10:06 p.m when a string of shots were fired, according to a police report of the incident. A witness told police she heard the boy scream in pain as shots were fired.

People at the scene transported the child, who was conscious and breathing, to the hospital. Police recovered 10 shell casings from the scene, according to the police report.

At 6:30 p.m., an adult male was shot on the 2300 block of Green Street SE.

And at 1:30 a.m. police said they found the third victim, also an adult male, on the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue NE. That shooting occurred on the 4100 block of 13th Street NE.

The two adult male victims also had non-life threatening injuries and were found conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police.

Police have not made any arrests in the shootings.

