The remains of three women have been found in the past few days at a site in Southeast Washington, authorities said Saturday.

The skeletal remains were discovered in the 100 block of Wayne Place, and were those of three female adults, said LaShon Beamon, spokeswoman for the District’s office of the chief medical examiner.

No explanation was available about why the remains were there.

Nor was information available about the women’s identities or how long they had been dead. No causes of death were known for any of the women.

The discovery appeared highly unusual.

“It is out of the norm,” Beamon said.

The first set of remains was discovered by construction workers Wednesday in a crawl space beneath an apartment house on Wayne Place. Several two or three story apartment houses line the residential street near the city’s southern tip.

Shortly afterward, Beamon said, authorities became aware that a second set of remains lay nearby.

The first set of remains was completely removed Friday, and the city’s forensic anthropologist returned to the site Saturday to excavate the second. It was on Saturday, Beamon said, that the third woman’s remains were discovered.