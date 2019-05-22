At least three shootings were reported in the District Tuesday night, one of them in the far southeast corner of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to police.

In that shooting, which occurred about 11:30 p.m., the victim was hit while standing in the 1200 block of Potomac Avenue SE, a police official said.

Police think the male victim was wounded by gunfire from a vehicle, the official said on a police computer bulletin board. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Earlier, a shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace SE, at about 10:30 p.m.

Before that, a shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Sixth Street SE, police said.

The victim in that incident was described by Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman, as conscious and breathing.

