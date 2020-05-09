A man and woman were fatally shot late Friday in what Prince George’s County police described as a domestic-related incident.
A third person also was shot, police said, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
About 11:15 p.m., police were called about a shooting in the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive, which is just east of the Capital Beltway near Route 50. Officers found “two adult females and one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds,” Prince George’s police announced in a Twitter message.
One of the women was taken to a hospital. “The other female and male victim were pronounced dead on scene,” police stated.