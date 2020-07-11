The trail threads its way through Prince George’s on the banks of the northwest branch of the Anacostia River.
Initial accounts indicated that the victims were found near Ruatan Street, which runs east of Riggs Road, and gives access to the trail system.
The trails are often used by hikers and bicycle riders.
The victims were not immediately identified, and details of the confrontation could not be learned.
The gunfire in the park occurred amid a period that has been characterized by violence in several jurisdictions across the Washington region.
The outbreak of violence has been particularly acute in the District, where four people were fatally shot Friday within a few hours, in four incidents that appeared unconnected.
In the past 30 days, the number of homicides in the District rose to 26 compared with 17 in the same period last year. In the same period, gun assaults rose to 73 compared with 60.