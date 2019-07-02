By Justin Jouvenal
Justin Jouvenal
Reporter covering courts, policing and technology

Three people were injured in what appeared to be related shootings in Fairfax County on Tuesday afternoon, and police were looking for a dark-colored Mitsubishi that left at least one of the scenes, police said.

Police said all three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shootings, which occurred around 4 p.m. about 2½ miles apart in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road and the 2700 block of James Drive in the Alexandria section of the county.

A Fairfax County police spokesman said it was unclear what sparked the shootings but said they were looking for a dark-colored Mitsubishi sedan with a gray front panel on the right-hand side.

Police said it was also unclear if the shooting was related to a double shooting that occurred Monday night at a playground in the Gum Springs area. Two juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries in that incident.

