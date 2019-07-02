Three people were injured in what appeared to be related shootings in Fairfax County on Tuesday afternoon, and police were looking for a dark-colored Mitsubishi that left at least one of the scenes, police said.

Police said all three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shootings, which occurred around 4 p.m. about 2½ miles apart in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road and the 2700 block of James Drive in the Alexandria section of the county.

A Fairfax County police spokesman said it was unclear what sparked the shootings but said they were looking for a dark-colored Mitsubishi sedan with a gray front panel on the right-hand side.

Police said it was also unclear if the shooting was related to a double shooting that occurred Monday night at a playground in the Gum Springs area. Two juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries in that incident.

