County police said they were called about 10 p.m. to the vicinity of the station, on Montgomery Village Avenue, and took a man to the hospital. He was listed there in stable condition, the police said.
About an hour earlier, police said, police went to a hospital after a man and woman arrived there, each with a gunshot wound. The wounds were not thought to be life threatening, the police said.
The shootings apparently occurred in the Silver Spring area, on Quebec Terrace, the police said.
Additional details of the incidents were not immediately available.