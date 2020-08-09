Three people were shot in Montgomery County Saturday night, one of them within earshot of a firehouse, according to the police and fire departments.

Sleeping firefighters were awakened by the sound of gunshots at the rear of the county’s company 8 fire house in Gaithersburg, according to battalion fire chief Steve Mann.

County police said they were called about 10 p.m. to the vicinity of the station, on Montgomery Village Avenue, and took a man to the hospital. He was listed there in stable condition, the police said.

About an hour earlier, police said, police went to a hospital after a man and woman arrived there, each with a gunshot wound. The wounds were not thought to be life threatening, the police said.

The shootings apparently occurred in the Silver Spring area, on Quebec Terrace, the police said.

Additional details of the incidents were not immediately available.