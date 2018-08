A man and two women were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the District, police said. (iStock/iStock)

Three people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington, the police said.

The gunfire broke out about 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Third Street, police said.

The victims, two women and a man, were all described as conscious and breathing after being hit, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The site is in a tree-lined neighborhood of two story brick houses just west of Rock Creek Cemetery.