By Martin WeilToday at 9:04 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:04 p.m. EDTShareThree people were shot Sunday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.All three were being taken to hospitals, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson, a county police spokeswoman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightThe shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Addison Road South, Johnson said.Further details were not immediately available. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.