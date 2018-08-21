Three people, including a female juvenile, were shot Monday night in the District in separate incidents, police said. (iStock/iStock)

Three people, including one described as a juvenile, were shot and wounded in the District on Monday night, within about an hour and a half, according to police.

All three shooting victims were described as conscious and breathing when taken to hospitals, police said.

The shooting that involved the young person occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of 56th Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The victim was described as female, but no age could be learned.

Two other people were injured in the same incident, but it could not be determined how their injuries were caused, Carew said. He said preliminary information suggested that they had not been shot. One was a woman, and the other a female juvenile, he said.

In the latest of the three shootings, police said, a man was hit in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street. That shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m.

It was about a mile from the shooting on 56th Street and an hour after it. There was no report of any connection between them.

The first of the three shootings was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue NE, police said. The site is near the Brookland Middle School and adjacent athletic facilities.

No immediate explanation existed for the three shootings in a relatively brief period.