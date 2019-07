Three people were shot Sunday night in an incident in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

The gunfire was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 15th Street NE, the police said.

Authorities said three people were transported to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news