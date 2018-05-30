Three people were shot Tuesday night in a part of the District that has been particularly hard pressed this year by violence.

The victims, two women and a man, were shot about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE, a D.C. police official said.

All three victims were described as adult. They were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, the police official said.

The site was within the city’s Ward 8, which over the years has been the locale of much of the District’s violence. Three of the four homicides in the city over the Memorial Day weekend occurred in Ward 8.

Earlier this week Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she was deploying extra resources to Ward 8 and nearby communities where violent crime has spiked.

No motive for Tuesday night’s shooting could be learned immediately.

Primarily a residential street, the 800 block of Chesapeake is in the Washbington Highlands neighborhood, within a few hundred yards of the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County.