They said they were looking for a thin Hispanic male, about 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall.

He wore a long black hooded sweater with narrow blue jeans, and he had a black pistol, the police said.

He was last seen headed west on Farragut Place, NE, police said.

AD

In the last of the three killings, police said a man was found at about 7:40 p.m. inside a white vehicle at South Dakota Avenue and Newton Street, NE.

AD

Police said they were looking for a burgundy colored four-door Ford Taurus with four occupants. It was last seen going east on Newton Street, police said.

The killings came during a particularly violent period in the Washington region. On July 4, an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Anacostia area.

On Tuesday, eight people were shot, three of them fatally, in two incidents in the D.C. region. The three people who were killed — two men and a woman — were shot in Southeast, according to police. Five people were wounded in Fairfax County.