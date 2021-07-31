Two women were killed in the first shooting, which occurred about 10:50 p.m. in the Palmer Park/Greater Landover area of the county, police said. One of the women died at the scene, in the 1900 block of Village Green Drive. A second died at a hospital, according to police.
A third woman was seriously wounded by the gunfire in that incident, and taken to a hospital, police said.
In the other incident, which occurred about a minute or so before midnight, a man was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court, police said.
Both shootings occurred in what appeared to be residential areas, characterized by single family houses.
The first incident occurred about one half mile west of the county police station on Barlowe Road. It was near Sheriff Road and east of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The second incident occurred on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.