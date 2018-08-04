Police investigated two separate stabbings Saturday about one block apart in the U Street NW corridor. A third stabbing was reported on Benning Road. (Photo by Clarence Williams/ The Washington Post)

At least three people were wounded in separate stabbings in the District on Saturday, two in the busy U Street NW corridor. Knife attacks, although less often discussed than gun offenses, make up a large share of violent crimes in the District.

The latest of Saturday’s stabbings was about 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of U Street NW, police said. Earlier, a stabbing was reported in the 1300 block of U Street NW about 2:30 a.m.

The other stabbing occurred in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE about 10:30 a.m.

Knife incidents made up about 40 percent of the 3,006 aggravated assaults in the District in 2016 not involving guns, according to an FBI report on crime in the United States. The number of knife incidents was 1,181. (The number of gun assaults was 1,057.)

Excluding gun assaults, according to police data, the number of assaults with weapons in the District has declined this year by about 17 percent compared with the same time last year, to 605, compared with 727.