A school bus with at least 12 children aboard crashed Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Solley Road and Energy Parkway near the Glen Burnie area. Anne Arundel County police said three people suffered minor injuries. It was not known what caused the accident or if those who were injured were students.

A photo from Fox 5 showed the school bus on its side in the roadway.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent bus crashes. There have been at least 23 people injured and five children killed in six states.

Safety advocates are pushing to have seat belts, better brakes and data recorders on school buses.

Earlier this week, a school bus carrying middle-school students collided in Montgomery County. Eight students and a bus driver were injured in the incident, in which the bus and a garbage truck collided.