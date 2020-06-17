On Sunday, the day after the vandalism was discovered, police said a male juvenile and an 18-year-old male went to a police station to talk.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said the juvenile took full responsibility for the vandalism.

“He thought it would be fun to have something make the news” in the light of current events, the police said in a statement.

AD

Demonstrations have been held throughout the nation recently prompted by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and other incidents of alleged police brutality against African Americans.

AD

Police said the youth said he felt regret soon after the vandalism was committed. The 18-year old also described feeling regret, and police said the teenagers said they wanted to turn themselves in. In going to the police station, both were accompanied by parents, police said.

While investigating, police said they identified a second male juvenile as a suspect in the Saturday incident at Whitman.

Police said officers had also been investigating vandalism found at Whitman on March 1. The drawings and language in both incidents were similar, the police said.

AD

They said the first juvenile admitted to also committing the March 1 vandalism.

Police said a 17-year-old male was charged with destruction of property in both incidents. They said a second 17-year-old male was charged with conspiracy to commit destruction of property in the Saturday vandalism.

AD

Neither was identified because they are juveniles, police said. Both were released to the custody of parents, police said.

In addition, police said Jake Foster Hoffman, 18, was charged on a summons with conspiracy to commit destruction of property in the Saturday vandalism. He is from Bethesda and the two juveniles are also Montgomery residents, the police said.