Urbano Vazquez speaks before a Mass at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart on Oct. 14 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A teenage girl who alleges a priest from a large Northwest Washington parish sexually abused her in 2015 when she was 13 told police it occurred in an office at the church rectory following a cookout, according to a court document filed Thursday.

The document, an application for an arrest warrant, also says that police interviewed two other people who were in their teens when they say they were sexually abused in 2015 and 2016 by the same priest. One incident occurred during confession, police said in the warrant.

D.C. police identified the priest as Urbano Vazquez, 46, who officiated at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, the hub for the region’s Latino Catholics. He is charged with a single count of second degree child sexual abuse, but additional charges could be filed later Thursday after the case is reviewed by the U.S. attorney’s office and the priest makes his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

The charges come as the Catholic Church in the United States is in the midst of a sexual-abuse crisis, with several bishops losing their positions over the issue this year and the entire U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops scheduled to focus on it at its annual fall meeting next week.

The charge against Vazquez was filed after the provincial priest for the Capuchin order, who oversees the clergy at Sacred Heart, contacted the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency in October. The church received a letter from the teenager’s mother, written in Spanish, regarding the allegations.

[Catholic priest arrested on sexual abuse charge at District church]

D.C. police said they interviewed the teenager, who is now 17, on Oct. 29. She told detectives that the incident occurred in May 2015, when she and her family were at the church to sell food and snow cones for a picnic. Once they were done, she said, she retreated to the rectory office to wait for her mother, who was cleaning up. The teenager said she was playing on her iPod and sitting in a chair when the priest placed his hand on her chest and rubbed down from the shoulder, under her shirt and bra, the documents state.

Police said in the documents that the teen said the priest “kept his hand on her breast and ‘caressed it.’ ” She told police she turned her chair away, forcing his hand to come out. But, she told police, he repeated the action again.

She said the priest then left the office and she “sat in the chair, stunned, until she finally walked into the bathroom and cried,” the arrest warrant says. She told a friend but did not immediately tell her mother, police said. She also told police that the priest, “almost every Sunday . . . would grab her face with one hand and kiss her on the lips or side of the mouth and cheek.”

A second teenager told D.C. police that when she was 16, the priest abused her in September 2015 and in January 2016, the warrant says. She said that one incident occurred in the rectory’s dining area while she and her mother were helping prepare food. The arrest warrant says the teenager said that after her mother left the room, the priest started talking to her and “out of nowhere kissed” her on her mouth.

The warrant says the girl’s mother returned and saw the kiss and confronted the priest, who apologized, saying he did “not know what came over him.” Police said the teenager and her mother reported the incident to the church.

Police say the third teenager was 15 when she says she was abused in the rectory in May 2015. She told police she was in confession when the priest “placed his hand on her lower thigh.” The arrest warrant says the priest “rubbed her leg slightly” while she continued to speak with him.

Police and church officials said there are questions about when at least two people first reported the alleged abuse and whether the church properly handled the allegations.

The arrest warrant says the church’s head pastor told police that in June 2015, the girl’s mother and Vazquez approached him in a rectory hallway. The mother said Vazquez had “touched or attempted to touch” her daughter, but she ran away. Vazquez denied the allegation.

The pastor told police that he offered to report the allegation to the church but the mother did not want to do anything. The pastor said he told the church’s child protection associate about the allegation and that the family may make a report. He said he not know if that happened.

Wednesday night, shortly after police arrested Vazquez, a letter from the archdiocese to its priests said the priest’s superior at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart and the parish’s coordinator of child protection both “failed to follow appropriate protocols related to reporting claims” to the police and to the archdiocese. That superior, a popular priest, was removed as pastor and the child protection coordinator was placed on leave, the letter said.

The Shrine of the Sacred Heart, which is at 3211 Sacred Heart Way NW, is a large parish in Columbia Heights. Vasquez served as a parochial vicar, which is an assistant to the pastor.

Vazquez is a member of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, a fellowship of priests, and was not ordained by the Archdiocese of Washington. The archdiocese grants some Capuchins permission to work in its churches, including Sacred Heart.

Chieko Noguchi, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said the Capuchins informed the archdiocese and police about the allegation involving Vazquez on Oct. 26. The archdiocese cannot discipline Vazquez because he is not one of its priests, but it immediately revoked his permission to work at Washington churches. He has lost his position at Sacred Heart, Noguchi said.

Noguchi said that the archdiocese did not inform parishioners at Sacred Heart until Wednesday to avoid disrupting the police investigation.

During the investigation, she said, the archdiocese learned that the Rev. Moises Villalta, the pastor at Sacred Heart and another Capuchin priest, had known earlier about the allegation and had failed to report it. That is a violation of archdiocese guidelines, and Villalta’s permission to work in the Washington archdiocese also was revoked, Noguchi said.

The letter to priests also mentions the child protection coordinator’s removal.

Archdiocese policy requires “criminal background checks, applications and education for all employees and volunteers who work with young people,” and Vazquez cleared the background check and other requirements, the statement said.

Vazquez is in police custody and could not be reached. It is not known whether he has an attorney. Efforts to reach the Capuchins were not immediately successful. Contact information for Villalta could not immediately be obtained.

Vazquez has been a parochial vicar at the church since 2014, church officials said.

Julie Zauzmer and Clarence Williams contributed to this report.