Three young men try to get a scooter from an off-duty law enforcement officer on a street just beyond the southeast edge of Capitol Hill, police say. (iStock/iStock)

An off-duty law enforcement officer was on his scooter Friday afternoon on the edge of Capitol Hill when three people came up and tried to take it from him, D.C. police said.

The incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue SE, which is a block or two southwest of the Potomac Avenue metro station. The officer was stopped at a traffic light.

Police said three assailants, in their late teens or early 20s, approached the officer, and “began assaulting him.” During the attack, he identified himself as an officer, police said, but the attack continued.

According to an earlier account, the officer was knocked off the scooter during the attack. Nevertheless, the account said, the officer “was able to fend them off,” and he kept them from getting the scooter.

Police said the assailants ultimately fled, heading east on Pennsylvania Avenue SE. Authorities are looking for the three in connection with what police called an attempted carjacking and an assault on a police officer.

The type of scooter was not made clear.