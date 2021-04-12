No arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Ashan Benedict, the D.C. executive assistant police chief, told reporters the shootings appeared to be related to a domestic dispute. Police would not comment further on a motive.

Police said the slain women were Wanda Wright and her daughter, Ebony Wright, 32. Both lived in Southeast Washington but it could not immediately be determined whether either lived in the apartment where the shooting occurred.

A D.C. police spokesman confirmed the relationships among the victims. Efforts to reach their relatives Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Authorities were first alerted to the incident with a 911 call reporting a fire at about 7:30 p.m. Firefighters and police arrived simultaneously, according to a fire department spokesman.

Police said they found the wounded woman in the parking lot outside. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police and firefighters raced up to the third floor. The fire department spokesman said water from a sprinkler had extinguished the fire.

Inside the apartment, police said they found they infant unharmed, along with his mother and grandmother. Both women had been shot in the head, according to a police report. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene; the other died at a hospital.

There have been 55 homicides in the District this year, up 34 percent from this time in 2020, which had the highest count in 16 years. Homicides are now rising for the fourth consecutive year.

Women continue to be targeted. Police said in 2020 that 28 women were killed, up from eight in 2016. Eight of this year’s homicide victims have been women.

Monday’s attack was the fifth time in the past two weeks that three or more people have been shot in a single shooting incident in Southeast Washington.