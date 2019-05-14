Tires were found slashed Saturday on almost two dozen vehicles in a south Arlington, Va., neighborhood, the Arlington police said.

They said officers were sent about 7:30 a.m. to the area around the 4500 and 4600 blocks of S.Four Mile drive and the 1100 block of S. homas Street.

Officers determined that between Friday night and Saturday morning tires were slashed on about 22 vehicles parked in that area, police said.

Police said they had no description of any suspect. The area is a largely residential neighborhood with many two story brick apartment houses, south of Columbia Pike and east of Four Mile Run.

