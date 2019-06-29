A 2-year-old child was critically injured in a chain-reaction crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, the state police said.

The Toyota in which the child was riding was struck in the rear by a Chevrolet, the police said. They said the Toyota then struck the rear of a Cadillac.

The child was taken to Children’s National Medical Center, the police said. Two other people received minor injuries, they said.

The crash was near Route 5 (Branch Avenue), police said.

