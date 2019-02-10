A three-month-old child died Saturday after being injured last week in a car crash in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

According to the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office, Emma Leigh Clarke, was injured Thursday in a crash on Three Notch Road in the Lexington Park area. She had been in a car driven by Alexa Taylor Smith, 23, of Owings, Md., the sheriff’s office said.

After Smith tried to make a U-turn in the area of King James Parkway, the sheriff’s office said, her vehicle was struck by two others.

