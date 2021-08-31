A 2-year-old boy and his mother were apparently both shot Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The child and the woman suffered wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, said D.C Police Chief Robert J. Contee III.

They were apparently both hit just after 9 p.m. while in a car in the1500 block of Howard Road SE. However, in a briefing at the scene, Contee cautioned that information was still preliminary.

After the shooting, the car was driven to the 2900 block of Stanton Road SE. It was unclear who drove it.

In addition to the woman and small child, Contee said it appeared that a third person may have been wounded in the same incident.

That person went to a hospital by private means, the chief said. No information was provided on who might have wounded the victims.

Contee said they might have been wounded in a crossfire.

The chief went to the site in Southeast after briefing reporters on a fatal shooting by police at 14th and V streets NW.