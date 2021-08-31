After the shooting, the car was driven to the 2900 block of Stanton Road SE. It was unclear who drove it.
In addition to the woman and small child, Contee said it appeared that a third person may have been wounded in the same incident.
That person went to a hospital by private means, the chief said. No information was provided on who might have wounded the victims.
Contee said they might have been wounded in a crossfire.
The chief went to the site in Southeast after briefing reporters on a fatal shooting by police at 14th and V streets NW.