By Martin Weil
Local reporter
Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:41 p.m. EST

A 2-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Montgomery County, the police said.

The boy was shot in a house in the 19400 block of Brassie Place in the Montgomery Village area, the police said. Police were called about 5:20 p.m.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening, the police said.

No further information was available immediately.