A 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured Tuesday in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The child was struck in a bank parking lot in the 600 block of Rockville Pike, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and resdue service.

He said the child was extricated from beneath a vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the child later died.

