In its absence of notable characteristics, Friday in Washington may have been worthy of note, presenting a lack of extremes that could qualify it as a normal day in Washington in the summer.

It was warmer than normal, but hardly enough to notice. The high of 90 at Reagan National Airport was only one degree above the normal mid-July high of 89. The low of 72 was also only one degree above normal.

In a city where many a summer day is described as intolerable, Friday seemed not too torrid for tolerability.

Yes, connoisseurs of summer discomfort know we must not ignore humidity. A measure of humidity is in the figure for the dew point.

On Friday, the dew point readings were indeed in the uncomfortable range.

But, significantly, they stayed just shy of oppressive.

