A burst of violent weather Friday night, including apparent tornado-strength wind, wreaked havoc in parts of Fairfax County, Va., with fallen trees and power lines clogging roads, crushing a pickup truck and leaving at least one house uninhabitable, authorities said.

Police and fire officials said there were no reported injuries after sudden high winds and rain lashed the area, beginning after dark. They said the biggest impact was in the Reston area of the county.

“Our officers responded to a ton of roadblocks,” meaning streets filled with tree branches, power lines and other debris, said Sgt. James Curry, a police spokesman. He said that “there were a couple of close calls” in which falling debris narrowly missed parked vehicles and homes but that property damage was not widespread.

He said road and power-company work crews “cleared it all up pretty quickly.” The violent weather subsided late Friday, and by dawn Saturday no major roads were closed, Curry said.

Ashley Hildebrandt, a spokeswoman for the county’s Fire and Rescue Department, said she knew of one parked pickup truck that was crushed by a toppled tree. She also said a tree landed on a house near Quietree and Crosswind drives in Reston, leaving the residence heavily damaged and unsafe for occupancy.

