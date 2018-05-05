With about a third of the year now over, police statistics indicate that serious crime has decreased in the District in almost all categories, except for two: homicides and robberies with guns.

Figures that were updated as of midnight Thursday indicate that the number of homicides has risen from last year’s 36 to 49 this year, an increase of about 36 percent.

In addition, the number of robberies committed with a firearm has risen from 237 last year to 283 this year, a jump of about 19 percent.

On the other hand, robberies that did not involve a gun declined from 460 last year at this time to 365 this year, a decline of about 21 percent. Total violent crime fell from 1,474 cases to 1354 cases year over year.