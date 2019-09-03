Monica Adams Carlson, 61, of Skagway, Alaska, after she won election to become town mayor. Carlson and her mother, Cora Louise Adams, 85, of Elbe, Wa., were killed in December when they were hit by a bus while crossing Pennsylvania Avenue NW. (Family photo)

The driver of a tour bus who in December made an illegal left turn and struck two tourists in a downtown Washington crosswalk pleaded guilty Tuesday in a D.C. court to two counts of felony negligent homicide.

Gerard James, 45, could face a maximum of four years in prison as part of the plea deal, James’s attorney Todd Baldwin said in D.C. Superior Court. Had James rejected the plea, gone to trial and been found guilty, he would have faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The Dec. 19 crash killed Monica Adams Carlson, 61, and her mother, Cora Louise Adams, 85, who were struck at around 9:40 p.m. as they crossed Pennsylvania Avenue near the National Archives and Navy Memorial.

James, who was a driver for Eyre Bus, Tour & Travel, was driving north on Seventh Street NW that night. When he got into the left turn lane at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, James ignored a red-arrow that told drivers not to turn, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward O’Connell said in court. Instead, James steered onto Pennsylvania Avenue, where the two women, who had a pedestrian crossing signal, had just stepped off the sidewalk. Both women were hit and later died of blunt traumatic injuries.

“Mr. James has a tremendous amount of remorse and sadness for the victims,” Baldwin said. James, who stood next to his attorney, did not comment. He could speak in court on Nov. 19, when he is scheduled to be sentenced by D.C. Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson. James may remain out of jail at his Baltimore home until sentencing, Dayson ruled.



Cora Louise Adams, 85, of Elbe, Wash., left, with her grandson, Maxwell Carlson, who is a Marine stationed in Florida. Adams and her daughter, Monica Adams Carlson, 61, were killed in December when they were struck by a bus in the District. (Family photo)

Carlson was the mayor of Skagway, Alaska; Adams, who lived in Elbe, Wash., ran a hamburger stand for tourists and hikers at Mount Rainier. The women had traveled to Washington to visit the White House and see Christmas decorations, which they did hours before they were struck.

Authorities said lighting was good at the intersection and the bus was in proper working order, with headlights on. The bus had no passengers at the time.

James told police he did not see Carlson and Adams, and stopped after he heard the impact, according to court documents. The bus at that point had traveled 183 feet from the intersection. Police said one of the women was caught under the bus and dragged. The arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court indicates that an attorney for the bus company turned over surveillance video from cameras inside the bus that showed the incident from two angles.

In court, O’Connell said turning against the red arrow was not the only action by James that might have contributed to the crash. A camera on the tour bus showed James’s cellphone ringing just before the turn. He answered the phone with his left hand, O’Connell said, and then switched the phone to his right hand.

Baldwin argued James’s cellphone use was not the cause of the crash, but the illegal left turn was the source of James’s negligence. Baldwin also said there were three streetlights at the corner where the victims were crossing that were not working at the time of the crash.

