A student at Towson University in Baltimore County died Friday after collapsing while playing recreational basketball, the university said.The student was identifed as Oluwadamilare "Michael" Oyinloye, a sophomore. No age or hometown was given.He collapsed at Burdick Hall, a recreation center, and was taken to a hospital emergency room, where he died, the university said. No cause was given.