The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. at Freedom Square, a popular gathering spot for students for both planned and impromptu gatherings in the academic heart of the campus. This was the first week of classes.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt told reporters detectives were investigating at the scene and seeking information from victims at hospitals. No arrest has been made but Hyatt said “there is no active threat on campus.”
Hyatt said detectives do not yet know the nature of the dispute.
Sean Welsh, a university spokesman, said officials are not yet sure what type of gathering took place at Freedom Square. He said an alert was sent to students, most of whom live off campus and commute in for classes.
Students were urged to stay away from the scene and the school said counseling services are being made available.